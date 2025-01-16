Swiggy gets Corporate Affairs Ministry nod to launch sports subsidiary

Foodtech company Swiggy has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary, Swiggy Sports. The new entity will focus on the sports and recreational activities segment, as mentioned in a stock exchange filing.

The move signifies Swiggy’s effort to expand beyond food and grocery delivery, aiming to strengthen its out-of-home consumption business, which generated a gross revenue of Rs 45.8 crore in the June quarter of 2024-25.

“The main objectives of the newly incorporated entity will include engaging in sports team ownership, management, talent development, event organisation, and facility operation, offering career services, acquiring broadcasting and sponsorship rights, and promoting sports events through various business models, etc.,” Swiggy said in the filing.

Last November, Swiggy announced its ownership of Team Mumbai in the World Pickleball League (WPBL), India’s global franchise-based pickleball league. Co-founded by former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the World Pickleball League (WPBL) is India’s first and only official global franchise-based pickleball league. Its inaugural season is scheduled to run from January 24 to February 2.