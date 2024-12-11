Swiggy introduces an invite-only One BLCK membership

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has launched One BLCK, an exclusive, invite-only premium membership aimed at delivering the highest level of convenience and service.

With this offering, Swiggy aims to build on its subscription services and attract premium users. Since the introduction of Swiggy One in 2021, the company reports that 80% of its members use multiple services on the platform and spend three times more than non-members. Through One BLCK, Swiggy seeks to elevate the customer experience further and drive growth with tailored, high-end services.

One BLCK is an invite-only membership, priced at Rs 299 for a three-month plan during its launch phase, as mentioned in an exchange filing. Invitations to Swiggy One BLCK will be rolled out in phases, making this membership available to select users across India. Existing Swiggy One members can also upgrade to this new membership. To mark the launch, members will also receive a complimentary Yatra Prime membership.

One BLCK offers members a range of premium benefits, including faster deliveries, an on-time guarantee for food orders, and exclusive perks while dining out, such as complimentary cocktails, drinks, or desserts. Members will also receive top-tier customer support with personalised and priority assistance.

The membership builds on the benefits of the existing Swiggy One plan, offering unlimited free deliveries on food and Instamart orders, exclusive discounts, and dine-out privileges. Additionally, One BLCK members will enjoy access to exclusive deals from partner brands like Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hamleys, and Cinepolis, Swiggy announced.

“We are thrilled to introduce Swiggy One BLCK, designed to provide an elevated experience for users who demand the highest levels of service, convenience, and exclusive privileges from Swiggy,” said Phani Kishan, co-founder and CGO of Swiggy. “Swiggy One BLCK is the business-class equivalent for our customers—refining the aspects that matter most to premium users: speed, reliability, and personalised care. With this launch, we’re setting a new benchmark for premium memberships in the industry.”