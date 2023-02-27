Swiggy introduces Dineout offerings in 24 cities

Food delivery aggregator Swiggy has announced the integration of Dineout offerings for all its users. The services have been introduced in 24 cities.
The integration will allow all Swiggy users to choose from different dining out options that feature 18,000 restaurants. The 24 cities where the services are provided in include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Goa, Kochi, Surat, Agra, Udaipur, and Vadodara.
In a bid to promote Dineout offerings, the platform also provides discounts of up to 40% for all users. Customers can also avail benefits of saving up to an average of Rs 600 on every transaction at a restaurant.
Swiggy acquired Dineout, an online restaurant booking platform owned by Times Internet in May 2022.