Swiggy introduces platform fee of Rs 2 on all food orders

The additional fee is initially being rolled out for users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Food aggregator platform Swiggy has started charging a ‘platform fee’ of Rs 2 per order from all of its users. The additional charge is charged in order to control its costs.
The charge will be applicable to every order irrespective of the cart value, according to media reports.
One of the reports stated that these additional fees are currently applicable in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and till now it hasn’t become effective in Delhi and Mumbai.
Till now, the platform fees are not being charged on the quick commerce model, Swiggy Instamart.
The primary reason behind the move is slowdown in the delivery business, and the company also announced layoffs of around 380 employees in January.