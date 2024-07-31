Swiggy launches influencer marketing, advertising, and whatsapp marketing solution for restaurant partners

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Food and grocery delivery app Swiggy has launched a new marketing solution on Tuesday to drive customer engagement for restaurant partners.
This service, available to partners across India, is designed to help restaurants enhance their digital brand visibility through utilising popular social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
The services include Instagram marketing, ads on Instagram and Facebook, and WhatsApp marketing as reported by Business Standard. The strategy is to drive traffic to the restaurant menu pages on the swiggy app.
"This initiative is now live across India. Interested restaurant partners can participate by accessing this service via the restaurant services icon on the Swiggy Owner app," Swiggy stated.