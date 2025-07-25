Swiggy restructures board, appoints Faraz Khalid as independent director

Swiggy, India’s on-demand convenience platform, has announced key changes to its board structure as part of its transition towards greater independence following its IPO.

Faraz Khalid, CEO of Middle East e-commerce platform noon, has been appointed as an independent director, subject to shareholder approval. Khalid brings extensive experience in e-commerce, quick commerce, and food delivery, having also co-founded fashion platform Namshi.

As part of this transition, investor representatives Sumer Juneja (Softbank) and Anand Daniel (Accel) will step down as non-executive, non-independent directors. Both have been closely associated with Swiggy through its growth journey.

Sriharsha Majety, founder and group CEO of Swiggy, said "Faraz is among the most visionary leaders in e-commerce, bringing extensive expertise in integrating advanced technology, scaling operations, and delivering superior customer experiences. With his joining our Board, our independent directors (led by our Chairperson) represent four pillars of strategic governance. They bring a wide array of experience across established companies and startups, and marry business and financial acumen with fiduciary expertise. We are confident that their foresight and diversity shall be vital in guiding Swiggy on its next leg of growth."

Faraz Khalid is the CEO of noon, the Middle East’s leading consumer commerce platform. Under his leadership, Noon has evolved into an ecommerce, quick commerce and food delivery platform. He previously co-founded Namshi, helping establish it as a regional fashion leader. Faraz is recognized for his strategic vision and innovation in shaping the region’s digital economy.

Non-independent directors Sumer Juneja and Anand Daniel are stepping back from Board representation following a period of significant progress and value-creation at Swiggy. This transition reflects their confidence in the company’s strategic direction, executive leadership, and governance framework.

With this natural progression after Swiggy’s successful IPO last year, the Board has made significant strides towards an independent structure, aligning with best practices for publicly listed companies.

Anand Kripalu, independent director and the chairperson of its board of directors, said “We are delighted to welcome Faraz to the Board and look forward to leveraging his considerable experience at noon. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Sumer and Anand for their invaluable contributions. Both have been associated with Swiggy since the early days, and their confidence and counsel have been instrumental in helping the management team build Swiggy into one of India’s most beloved consumer internet brands. The refreshed Board structure underscores Swiggy’s commitment to enhancing Board independence as part of the long-term roadmap towards stronger corporate governance, transparency, and value creation for all shareholders.”