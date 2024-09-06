Swiggy unveils incognito mode for private ordering on food and Swiggy Instamart

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The feature is currently available to 10% of Swiggy users and will be rolled out to all users in the coming days.
Swiggy has launched an incognito mode feature, allowing users to place orders privately across food and quick commerce. Whether planning a surprise, indulging in a personal treat, or making a discreet purchase, incognito mode keeps these orders out of the app's history, eliminating the need to manually delete them.
With shared accounts being common, not every order is meant to be seen by family, friends, or partners. Swiggy's new incognito mode protects those moments of privacy, allowing users to order a midnight cake for a surprise birthday or a special gift for an anniversary without the risk of these purchases appearing in their order history. Available on both Swiggy Food and Instamart, incognito mode ensures that users can place orders and keep their selections private.
Incognito mode is also ideal for discreet purchases, such as personal wellness products on Swiggy Instamart. This feature ensures that such orders remain private, giving users confidence that their choices will not be visible to others.
“As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace. “Whether you’re ordering a meal or making a quick purchase, Incognito Mode ensures your choices remain private. We’re excited to offer our users a seamless experience that lets them enjoy Swiggy’s diverse offerings with enhanced privacy.”
This feature is currently available to 10% of Swiggy users and will be rolled out to all users in the coming days.
Using incognito mode on Swiggy is simple and intuitive. Just activate the feature via a toggle in your cart. Once activated, a reminder will appear, confirming that Incognito Mode is on. After the order is delivered, it will remain trackable for three hours, allowing users to manage any post-delivery concerns. After that, the order is discreetly hidden from the order history, ensuring that the purchase remains private.
In recent weeks, Swiggy has introduced a range of new features and products to enhance user engagement and convenience. These updates include group ordering, eatlists, explore mode, reordering, and similar carts features.