Tarun Tahiliani responds to Indian contingent's Olympics outfits criticism: "We followed guidelines, not couture"

Speaking to NDTV, Tahiliani refutes fee allegations and defends design choices for Indian Olympic outfits.
In response to criticism of the Indian contingent's costumes at the Paris Olympics 2024, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani defended his design and slammed "armchair critics" who suggested he charged a fee for his work.
Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Tahiliani stated that his team adhered to the International Olympic Committee's guidelines while creating the outfits. "Many things changed in the last minute. I stand by our design. This is what we Indians wear, and this is not to be a couture show. I accept people can have their views. I am good with that, but I stand by what we did," he said.
He further explained, "We wanted the team in the colours of the tricolour as most countries follow their flag and that was visible from afar. It would have been very easy for me to send them in zardozi vests. But it's not appropriate."
Social media users have criticised the designer for the Indian athletes' outfits, calling them dull. Some users have remarked that the costumes feature digital prints and argued that India, with its rich tradition of handloom and embroidery, should have been represented by more refined attire on this global stage.
The designer explained that his team had only three weeks to prepare the costumes. "I can't weave handloom for 300 uniforms in that time. The shoes were brocade, brocade from Benares," he said.
He also addressed the claim that the logo of Tasva, an Aditya Birla Group brand where Tahiliani serves as chief design officer, was incorporated into the costumes. "A symbol was made into a border, that's all. When you see a photograph, you won't even notice it. We originally placed the Indian flag there, but were advised against it. We followed the guidelines," he said.
The designer firmly rejected allegations that Tasva charged for designing the costumes. "The cheek of these armchair critics. This was paid for by Tasva. It was not done for a fee, it was done to support our athletes. Asking what I was paid for it just shows their mentality," he said.
Earlier, Tasva had stated that it was honoured to design the outfits for the Indian contingent in collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani.