Tata CLiQ becomes Tata CLiQ Fashion with new brand identity

Tata CLiQ rebrands as Tata CLiQ Fashion. With this transition, the brand repositions itself from a horizontal marketplace to a specialised vertical platform, focusing on fashion and lifestyle across categories like apparel, footwear, watches, accessories, beauty, gadgets, and home. Along with a complete visual redesign, the platform has introduced a new brand manifesto, packaging, and refreshed both its app and web experience.

The new brand identity symbolises the platform’s transformation, positioning it as a fashion e-commerce destination. As part of the rebranding, the platform has unveiled a new logo. The logo features a Rose Pink and Cerulean Blue palette, appealing to diverse audiences. The typeface combines the boldness of 'TATA' with the sleekness of 'CLiQ,' offering a modern design. The updated visual identity will be reflected across all consumer touchpoints, including the app, website, and packaging.

Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ, said, “Our new brand identity and positioning reflect our commitment to offering consumers the best of fashion curated for their evolving needs. It is a strategic pivot to drive growth and our leadership in the fashion category. By focusing on fashion and lifestyle, our goal is to elevate fashion as a powerful form of self-expression. We aim to empower consumers who value authenticity, individuality, and impact, helping them express their unique style in a bold and meaningful way. Driven by a vision of a future where fashion is not just worn but lived, we are committed to serving our customers with passion and offering a more refined, personalised, and cutting-edge online shopping experience.”