Tata Group becomes title sponsor for WPL 2023

Tata Group has come on-board as the title sponsor for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on a tweet.
Shah took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we're confident that we can take women's cricket to the next level. @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20."
The WPL 2023 will begin with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on 4 March 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.