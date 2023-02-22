By afaqs! news bureau
Brands

Tata Group becomes title sponsor for WPL 2023

"We're confident that we can take women's cricket to the next level," shares BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Tata Group has come on-board as the title sponsor for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on a tweet.

Shah took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we're confident that we can take women's cricket to the next level. @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20."

The WPL 2023 will begin with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on 4 March 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Tata GroupWPL