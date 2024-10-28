Tata Group to join quick commerce race with Neu Flash: ET

As reported by The Economic Times, the Tata Group is set to join Flipkart and Reliance Industries (RIL) in the ultra-fast delivery sector, as demand for rapid delivery rises in metropolitan areas. The group’s e-commerce platform, Tata Neu, is set to launch its quick commerce service, branded as Neu Flash, initially for select users, covering groceries, electronics, and fashion, according to sources familiar with the development. Neu Flash is expected to gradually roll out to a wider user base in the coming weeks.

Advertisment

In the grocery segment, Neu Flash will be powered by BigBasket, which is shifting towards a fully quick-commerce model. Croma will handle electronics deliveries, while Tata Cliq will manage fashion and lifestyle products, initially limited to specific stock-keeping units (SKUs).

This initiative by the Mumbai-based conglomerate is its latest effort to tap into the online retail market. Currently, Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto dominate the quick commerce segment, holding over 85% market share. Flipkart offers a similar service, Flipkart Quick, while Reliance JioMart has resumed testing its rapid delivery service following the discontinuation of JioMart Express.