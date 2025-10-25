Tata Motors rebrands as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles following Commercial Vehicle demerger

Tata Motors has officially rebranded as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, with its new stock exchange symbol now listed as ‘TMPV’. The change follows the recent adjustment reflecting the demerger of its commercial vehicle business earlier this month.

The move is part of Tata Motors’ broader restructuring plan to separate its commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) operations into two independent listed entities. Under the approved scheme of arrangement, the CV business will retain the Tata Motors name, while the PV, EV, and JLR divisions will operate under the new Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles banner. Shares of the newly demerged CV business are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE at a later date.

The demerger of Tata Motors became effective on October 1, with shareholders entitled to receive one share in the commercial vehicle company for every share held in Tata Motors. The company had fixed October 14 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, meaning investors holding Tata Motors shares as of that date qualify for the demerger allotment.