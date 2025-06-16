Tata Starbucks denies appointing Dolly Chaiwala as brand ambassador

In light of recent social media speculation, Tata Starbucks has officially clarified that it has not appointed any brand ambassadors in India, directly addressing viral rumours linking the brand to internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala, a street tea vendor who gained massive online popularity.

In a statement issued via LinkedIn, the company said, "We have noted recent social media posts suggesting that TATA Starbucks has appointed an official brand ambassador. We would like to clarify that TATA Starbucks does not have any official brand ambassadors in India. Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala."





The confusion seems to have originated from a meme independently created by a third party, which many users mistook for an official marketing effort. As the content rapidly gained traction online, it sparked speculation about a formal collaboration between Tata Starbucks and Dolly Chaiwala. “A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign,” the company noted in its statement.

The brand emphasised that the viral content in question was not affiliated with Tata Starbucks “in any formal capacity.”

Concluding its statement, the company added, "TATA Starbucks is committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity and we value the trust of our customers and communities."