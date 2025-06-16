Teacher’s Whisky unveils new brand identity

Teacher’s® Whisky, a Scotch whisky brand, unveils a refreshed identity, marking a new phase. The updated look is modern while retaining traditional elements, reflecting over 195 years of history and quality.

Developed with Design Bridge & Partners, London, it includes an updated label and bottle design. The WT hallmark at the centre pays tribute to founder William Teacher and his legacy.

“With this bold new packaging, we’re not just refreshing the look of Teacher’s® – we’re reaffirming the values that have shaped its nearly 200-year legacy.” said Rishi Walli, senior director – marketing, Suntory Global Spirits. “This evolution honours our rich heritage while introducing a contemporary edge that resonates with today’s culturally fluent consumer. It’s a bold expression of our commitment to evolve with the times, while staying true to the spirit of quality and character that defines our portfolio.” he added.

Teacher’s® continues to use high malt content, cask maturation in ex-Bourbon barrels, and Ardmore’s signature malt. The refreshed identity debuts in Uttarakhand and will roll out nationwide.