The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Celebrate Success of Project Unnati Apple in Uttarakhand

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, "I commend Anandana- The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies for adopting Champawat for their Project Unnati Apple. The success of this initiative is owed to the efforts of its people, and I congratulate them all for making it possible. It is extraordinary that the apple orchards have bore fruit in just 20 months. Such initiatives not only contribute to the growth of the farmers but can possibly help reverse the problem of migration in the state. I urge the Coca-Cola India Foundation to continue contributing to apple production while diversifying into the production of other fruits to realize the vision of Adarsh Champawat and Adarsh Uttarakhand."