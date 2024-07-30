The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Celebrate Success of Project Unnati Apple in Uttarakhand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The project helps horticulture farmers improve farming, increase yields, and expand income opportunities.
In a significant celebration of sustainable agriculture, Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies, recognised the relentless efforts of farmers through Project Unnati Apple in Champawat, Uttarakhand. The event honored 10 farmers for their dedication to adopting sustainable farming techniques, highlighting the transformative impact of these practices on local agriculture.
The Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the event virtually and dignitaries such as Shri. Rajiv Gupta, Director, Coca-Cola India Foundation, Shri Suresh Joshi, Spokesperson BJP, Smt. Jyoti Rai, Chairman, District Council Champawat, Shri. Prakash Tiwari, Representative CM, Shri. Nirmal Mehra, President, BJP Champawat, Shri. Navneet Pandey, District Magistrate, Smt. Rekha Devi, Block Pramukh, Champawat, and Shri. Sudhir Chadha, Director, Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies attended the ceremony in-person.
Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, "I commend Anandana- The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies for adopting Champawat for their Project Unnati Apple. The success of this initiative is owed to the efforts of its people, and I congratulate them all for making it possible. It is extraordinary that the apple orchards have bore fruit in just 20 months. Such initiatives not only contribute to the growth of the farmers but can possibly help reverse the problem of migration in the state. I urge the Coca-Cola India Foundation to continue contributing to apple production while diversifying into the production of other fruits to realize the vision of Adarsh Champawat and Adarsh Uttarakhand."
At the launch of Project Unnati Apple in Champawat, farmers were provided with over 250 tree saplings for cultivation. After 20 months, each tree produces more than 5 kilograms of fruit, showcasing the project's remarkable success. This achievement has unlocked new opportunities for growing other fruits in the region. With a vision to transform Champawat into an influential agricultural hub, the local authorities, Coca-Cola India Foundation, and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies are committed to offering extensive support to the farmers.
Rajiv Gupta, Director, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, stated, “The success of Project Unnati Apple underscores our commitment to empowering farming communities through sustainable practices. Part of our larger Fruit Circular Economy Initiative, this project aims to uplift farmers by tackling challenges such as poor technology adoption and low productivity. By providing advanced horticulture solutions, we are not only enhancing farmers' livelihoods and contributing to the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision but also driving economic prosperity through improved crop outputs.”
Sudhir Chaddha, Director, Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies, added, "Project Unnati Apple has revolutionized apple farming in Uttarakhand, making farmers 'Atma-nirbhar' through innovative agricultural practices. This successful initiative, a joint effort by our company and Coca-Cola India Foundation, has enhanced apple productivity and yield in the state and reaffirming our commitment to sustainable development.”
Launched in 2018, Project Unnati Apple - The Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, partnered with Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IDHT) as its implementation partner, to elevate the livelihood of farmers by providing and educating them with advanced agricultural techniques. To ensure the well-being of farmer communities, improve yields, and promote the judicious use of natural resources, Anandana has seen great success in enhancing apple cultivation and farmer incomes in the region.
Project Unnati is part of Coca‑Cola’s Fruit Circular Economy initiative, which is a key pillar of the Company’s ESG priorities – Sustainable Agriculture. This initiative focuses on driving farm-level efficiencies through the implementation of best-practice techniques, such as ultra-high-density plantation (UHDP) and drip irrigation. Over the past 12 years, Project Unnati has helped empower and enable nearly 4 lakh fruit farmers across 13 states and Union Territories in India. Focused on seven crop varieties Mango, Apple, Orange, Grapes, Litchi, Coffee, and sugarcane, the program is aimed at propelling the horticulture supply chain and building agriculture production capacities across the country.