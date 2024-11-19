The Good Glamm Group completes 100% acquisition of The Moms Co

The Good Glamm Group has completed the 100% acquisition of The Moms Co. The group also finalised the Sirona transaction and increased stakes in Organic Harvest and Winkl.

Advertisment

In October 2021, the Good Glamm Group acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co. through a cash and stock deal, leading to partial exits for The Moms Co. founders and full exits for investors like DSG Capital and Saama Capital. The remaining shares held by the founders were fully acquired by Good Glamm Group over the last two years, completing a 100% acquisition.

Over the past three years, key functions of The Moms Co. have been integrated into the Good Glamm Group’s operations. After leading the business for a year post-acquisition, the founders stepped down from day-to-day roles last year, transitioning full control to Good Glamm Group's central teams. The brand has also expanded internationally, retailing in Carrefour and Lulu in the UAE. And is now preparing to enter additional international markets.

"It has been wonderful to see the Good Glamm team integrate The Moms Co across various functions and grow the brand over the last two years. We continue to cheer for and are excited for what lies ahead for The Moms Co and the Good Glamm Group and wish the teams all the success in this next phase of growth” add Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadani , founders of The Moms Co.

"It has been an incredible journey integrating The Moms Co into the broader Good Glamm Group framework to scale the business across D2C, offline, and international markets. The Moms Co is highly trusted for its proven efficacy among moms and babies. The brand experienced significant growth over the last two years and we aim to maintain this momentum by leveraging our content-to-commerce growth engine." says Darpan Sanghvi, group founder, Good Glamm Group.