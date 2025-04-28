The Leapfrog Network acquires Popinions

Leapfrog Network (TLF Network) has acquired Popinions, a popular Instagram page focused on Gen Z audiences. Popinions has over one million followers and covers trending topics and cultural issues relevant to young digital users in India.

The acquisition supports TLF Network’s goal of building a diversified and future-ready content ecosystem. Popinions adds a highly engaged Gen Z community that actively creates and shares content around trending topics.

By joining forces with Popinions, TLF adds another vertical to its content portfolio. This already includes pages like Trolls Official, Marketing Moves, Binge Moves, Tube India and Filmy Khabhri.

Chirag Alawadhi, CEO of The Leapfrog Network, described the acquisition as both strategic and cultural. “Popinions didn’t just build a following. They built a mindset. This is a platform with a point of view, a pulse, and a personality. We’re not here to dilute that. We’re here to scale it and give it the resources it needs to grow without losing its soul.”

Yash Vashishtha, COO of TLF, emphasised the brand’s intuitive understanding of digital trends. “What impressed us most was Popinions’ radar. They see cultural shifts before they become mainstream. Our role now is to amplify that instinct, to take the speed and sharpness they already have and back it with the systems, scale, and strategy we’ve built over the years.”

Rishabh Bhardwaj, CMO of TLF, added, “This move is about making space for voices that are real, raw, and rooted. We don’t want to play it safe. We want to break the mold and create content that feels personal, powerful, and platform-first.”

Popinions will retain its original voice and creative identity after the acquisition. It will now have access to TLF Network’s in-house studio, performance marketing, and cross-platform distribution. The plan is to expand content formats and strengthen audience engagement without changing the brand’s core approach.