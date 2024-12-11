The Logical Indian becomes a part of RVCJ Media Group

The Logical Indian has partnered with RVCJ Media Group, marking a strategic collaboration aimed at expanding their reach and enhancing digital content offerings. The announcement was made at the second edition of RVCJ-owned Marketing Mind’s coveted flagship awards gala, Millennial Achievers, in Mumbai.

Abhishek Mazumdar, co-founder and CEO of The Logical Indian, announced the platform's partnership with RVCJ Media Group, aiming to build a leading digital media conglomerate focused on creative and accountable content.

The partnership combines RVCJ Media’s entertainment reach with The Logical Indian’s credibility, offering brands content marketing solutions.

Speaking about the alliance, Abhishek Mazumdar said, “This isn’t just about scaling operations; it’s about scaling impact. The Logical Indian will continue to be a platform for truth and transformation, operating with complete editorial independence. Now, with the backing of RVCJ Media Group, we have access to cutting-edge technology, enhanced production capabilities, and a significantly larger audience base, enabling us to go deeper and wider.”



The group plans to focus on vernacular storytelling to expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, creating content tailored to diverse communities.

Aziz Khan, co-founder and CRO, RVCJ Media, commented: “AI is revolutionizing our ability to connect with audiences. Localizing content and delivering personalised experiences, this partnership positions us to take the lead in India’s digital landscape. By combining The Logical Indian’s credibility with our infrastructure, we’re ready to create content that entertains, informs, and empowers.”

As part of this alliance, Atul Dwivedi, co-founder, Marketing Mind, has also assumed the additional role of president– revenue and brand partnerships at The Logical Indian.

In his newly reimagined role, Atul will focus on strengthening the revenue model of The Logical Indian by facilitating strategic brand collaborations, expanding both online and offline intellectual properties, and prioritising Cause Marketing, CSR, and ESG efforts where The Logical Indian already holds a commanding position.

“Today’s audiences demand authenticity and value. Together, our platforms are set to deliver unmatched storytelling that engages audiences and fosters deeper, more impactful relationships between brands and their consumers,” Atul said.

Elaborating on what led to RVCJ Media Group bringing in The Logical Indian under its fold, Aziz Khan, said, “This is more than a business decision; it’s a commitment to redefining how content serves India—a digital future where top-tier entertainment, reliable information, and social impact seamlessly intersect. We’ve set high standards for ourselves, and the road ahead will involve rapid experimentation, learning, and continuous refinement.”