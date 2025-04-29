The Souled Store acquires Redwolf to strengthen pop culture line

The Souled Store has acquired Redwolf, a pop culture merchandise brand. The acquisition aims to expand product offerings and strengthen market presence in the fandom-driven merchandise segment. Redwolf’s founders - Ameya Thakur, Rahul Jaisheel and Vivek Malhotra will be joining The Souled Store team.

“Merging with The Souled Store was the next logical step in realising our vision of bringing the best pop culture merchandise to the Indian audience. All three of us are huge pop-culture geeks ourselves and look forward to leveraging the scale provided by The Souled Store to take the brand to greater heights.” said Vivek Malhotra, co-founder of Redwolf.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Redwolf to The Souled Store family. Their incredible creativity and commitment to providing fandom-inspired products is a perfect fit,” said Vedang Patel, co-founder of The Souled Store. “This acquisition will strengthen our mission to become the Home of Pop-culture in India. We are excited to co- build this shared vision with the founders of Redwolf.”

The move will allow the brand to grow its portfolio across movies, TV shows, music, and other entertainment categories. The partnership will also enable more design variety, product innovation, and collaborations, aligning with The Souled Store's plan to scale as a global lifestyle brand.