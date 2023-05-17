The story behind the phrase ‘OK Tata’ seen on trucks

World War II was still a fresh event that had occurred not too long ago at that time. It caused a severe shortage of diesel. So, trucks were forced to run on kerosene at the time. ‘OK’ means ‘On Kerosene’, a prompt which was inscribed at the back of the trucks. It was an attempt to warn drivers to maintain a safe distance from the trucks. For Tata Trucks, the first company to start manufacturing trucks in India, this ‘OK’ migrated next to the Tata logo.