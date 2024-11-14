ThinkROI opens LA office to expand into U.S. market

Advertisment

In a strategic effort to expand its global footprint, Indian digital marketing agency ThinkROI has opened a new office in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2022, ThinkROI offers services such as branding, SEO, performance marketing, and marketing technology. The expansion aims to support U.S. businesses with tailored marketing strategies.

Cameron Clunies-Ross joins ThinkROI as Co-founder to lead its U.S. expansion. With nine years at M&C Saatchi Performance, he has extensive experience in app marketing, measurement, privacy, and global campaign management, having worked across the EMEA, APAC, and NAM regions, including growing the agency’s Indonesia office.

Rupinder Singh, ThinkROI’s founder and chief business officer, commented, “Our expansion into Los Angeles is a pivotal step in ThinkROI’s journey to become a truly global digital marketing partner. The U.S. market offers tremendous opportunities, and by establishing a presence here, we are positioning ourselves to deliver tailored solutions that drive growth for our clients while staying at the forefront of innovation.”

Sarada Prasad, co-founder and chief growth officer, added, “With the opening of our Los Angeles office, we’re excited to bring ThinkROI’s unique approach to digital marketing to a dynamic new market. Our goal is to not only extend our expertise to U.S. clients but also to foster long-term relationships that focus on delivering tangible, measurable results that fuel business success.”

Cameron Clunies-Ross expressed his enthusiasm, noting, "I am thrilled to be joining ThinkROI as Co-founder, as the agency sets foot in the U.S. market. The energy and innovation within the American tech and digital sectors are phenomenal, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and creating meaningful, impactful solutions with ThinkROI for clients here. This is an exciting new chapter, and I'm pleased to be part of the team leading ThinkROI's expansion into North America."