Titan Company forays into premium sunglasses retail with RUNWAY

The brand launches its first integrated store at CMH Road, Indiranagar in Bengaluru.
Titan Company, a lifestyle company, announces its foray into premium sunglasses retail with the launch of its first exclusive brand outlet in Bengaluru– RUNWAY from the House of Titan. The name RUNWAY is inspired by the world of fashion, bringing the best from more than 20 top international sunglasses brands. The new retail brand will complement the existing eyewear business and target the premium segment, RUNWAY by House of Titan is dedicated only for sunglasses signifies the company's commitment to catering to the evolving needs of discerning Indian consumers while capitalising on the burgeoning demand for premium eyewear. The store launch at CMH Road, Bengaluru will be followed by another store launch at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 1, shortly.
The company estimates the Indian Premium Sunglasses market is Rs 800 cr with a projected CAGR of 10%. This growth is attributed to rising disposable incomes, increasing global exposure to brands and a growing fashion consciousness among Indian consumers. However, the market remains fragmented, presenting a compelling opportunity for a premium, curated shopping experience. RUNWAY addresses this gap by offering a meticulously curated selection of premium sunglasses from the world's most coveted international brands, including Cartier, Oliver People, Prada, and Tom Ford amongst others.
This exclusive collection will be available at the newly integrated CMH store, where RUNWAY and Titan Eye+ come together to redefine eyewear shopping. Alongside the launch of RUNWAY, the brand has also announced the introduction of MyoSlo lens, a revolutionary free-form lens specifically designed for children with progressive myopia. Titan’s MyoSlo lens is a scientifically proven solution that effectively controls myopia progression by reducing eye elongation, as demonstrated by a recent study showing a 39% reduction. This advanced lens technology empowers parents to safeguard their children's vision for the future.
The new integrated RUNWAY store in Indiranagar will also house a dedicated center for Audiology. This initiative expands Titan's commitment to comprehensive eye and hearing care solutions, offering customers access to advanced audiology testing services.
Sharing his views on the launch, Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, EyeCare Division of Titan, said, "The launch of RUNWAY marks a significant milestone for the House of Titan. While Titan Eye+ has established a strong presence in the prescription segment, RUNWAY allows us to cater to a growing segment of customers seeking a truly differentiated and premium experience in the sunglass category. This strategic expansion positions us to tap into the burgeoning demand for premium sunglasses in India and the opportunity to grow the sunglasses category through retail under RUNWAY. Additionally, with the launch of MyoSlo lens and Centre of Audiology at the store, we are shedding dual focus on advanced optical and audiology services that ensures Titan remains at the forefront of delivering solutions that offer great value.”