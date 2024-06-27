Titan Company forays into premium sunglasses retail with RUNWAY

Sharing his views on the launch, Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, EyeCare Division of Titan, said, "The launch of RUNWAY marks a significant milestone for the House of Titan. While Titan Eye+ has established a strong presence in the prescription segment, RUNWAY allows us to cater to a growing segment of customers seeking a truly differentiated and premium experience in the sunglass category. This strategic expansion positions us to tap into the burgeoning demand for premium sunglasses in India and the opportunity to grow the sunglasses category through retail under RUNWAY. Additionally, with the launch of MyoSlo lens and Centre of Audiology at the store, we are shedding dual focus on advanced optical and audiology services that ensures Titan remains at the forefront of delivering solutions that offer great value.”