Titan makes its lab-grown diamond debut with beYon

Titan will open its first lab-grown diamond jewellery store in Mumbai on December 29, 2025, marking the Tata-owned jewellery company’s entry into a fast-growing category being driven by younger shoppers seeking certified stones at lower price points.

The new brand, beYon from the House of Titan, will debut with an exclusive retail store, and the company said it plans to add a couple more outlets in Mumbai and Delhi in the near term.

This marks the second push by the Tata group into the lab-grown diamond space, following its retailer Trent introducing the Pome brand in Westside stores.

India’s lab-grown diamond jewellery market was valued at about $300 million to $350 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at roughly 15% a year over the next decade, according to estimates by consultancy Redseer cited by Mint.

The segment is crowded with specialist brands such as Limelight, Aukera, Giva, Jewelbox, Onya and Lucira, while larger jewellers are also testing the category through dedicated lines and shop in shop formats. Mint reported that Malabar Gold and Diamonds and Senco have been evaluating a deeper push, with Senco launching a sub brand called Sennes.