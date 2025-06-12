Truecaller launches 'Secure Calls' to fight call spoofing

Truecaller, a platform for identity verification and fraud prevention, announces the launch of Secure Calls, a feature as part of its Truecaller for Business platform. Building upon Truecaller's established Verified Business platform, Secure Calls represents the next level of verification, moving beyond verified business identities to now securing every business call. The solution helps businesses effectively combat the growing issue of call spoofing through a secure call signing process.

Truecaller For Business subscribers can now make secure calls to their customers. By performing a secure backend handshake with Truecaller, the app verifies the caller's authenticity, ensuring it is indeed the company and not an impersonator. As a result, Truecaller can label the call as a genuine "Secure Call" originating from a verified entity.

This increased transparency empowers consumers to answer calls with greater confidence, further reducing the likelihood of them falling victim to fraud and scams.

“At Truecaller, our mission is to build trust in communication,” said Fredrik Kjell, chief operating officer at Truecaller. “Spoofed calls erode this trust and cause significant distress. With Secure Calls, we are taking our commitment to verification to the next level. Building on our successful Verified Business identities, Secure Calls now provides call-by-call assurance through an automated signing process. The clear visual indicators within Truecaller will immediately inform users that the incoming call is verified as a Secure Call. This launch underscores our commitment to protecting consumers & empowering businesses to communicate with confidence.”

NoBroker, one of India’s leading proptech companies, has already embraced Secure Calls to reinforce its customer protection strategy.

“In an era where scams are evolving rapidly, protecting our customers is no longer optional — it’s an essential trust driver,” said Akhil Gupta, founder and chief tech and product officer at NoBroker. “At NoBroker, we utilise Truecaller’s Secure Calls capability to stay ahead of fraud attempts, avoid scams, and deliver a trusted experience to our users. In addition, it also enables us to display a unique & contextual message to each user in line with their requirements, which is extremely valuable as it helps them prioritise the communication and move ahead with their needs with NoBroker.”

Truecaller’s Secure Calls feature helps prevent spoofing by making it harder for fraudsters to impersonate businesses through a secure call signing system. It ensures verified business identities are secured for every customer call. The feature adds a unique Secure Call signal on top of the verified identity, providing an extra layer of verification for users. It also helps protect brand reputation by reducing the risk of identity misuse. Users see clear visual markers in the app that indicate a call has been securely signed.

Truecaller’s Secure Calls feature is rolling out starting today and will be available to businesses globally.