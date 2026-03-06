TTK Woodward’s bets on Roll-On to build a broader tummy care platform

After almost a century of relieving babies of colic pain, TTK Woodward’s is now looking to address tummy discomfort more holistically. With the launch of a Tummy Roll-On, the brand is taking a step from being a single-product player to becoming a wider tummy-care platform for babies and young children.

Vishal Vyas, assistant vice president-marketing, TTK Healthcare, says that as a brand trusted for tummy relief, Woodward’s saw both an opportunity and a responsibility to do more. When it explored the category, it realised that, while traditional home remedies for colic and gas exist, there was a need for a convenient and ready-to-use format.

“We’re not looking to move away from Gripe Water; we’re looking to build around it. If Woodward’s is already present in homes as a trusted solution for colic and gripe, the question is: can we extend that trust into broader tummy care?” he says.

Woodward’s has been easing colic, gas and indigestion in newborn babies since 1851. Originating in the UK, the brand became globally synonymous with its flagship product, gripe water. TTK Healthcare brought it to India 97 years ago. Made with natural ingredients like dill seed oil, the liquid is known to calm crying babies.

The legacy brand is now moving into a modern format with the Tummy Roll-On. Traditionally, parents applied oil mixed with asafoetida, fennel and dill on babies’ tummies to ease colic. Newborns often suffer from colic at night, and parents — already sleep-deprived — have to heat oil and prepare the mixture. The roll-on eliminates that effort.

According to industry estimates, the overall OTC tummy-care market for infants and young children (up to around three years) — including gripe water, janam ghutti, probiotics, appetite stimulants and digestive tonics — is around Rs 330 crore.

Of this, the gripe water market in India is about Rs 153 crore, comprising players such as TTK Healthcare, Dabur, Mother Sparsh, Himalaya Wellness and other local brands. The tummy roll-on segment is a small slice of roughly Rs 3 crore.

“It’s not a highly organised segment, and home remedies still account for a significant share. While the practice of applying warm oils or traditional mixes exists, converting that into a ready-to-use branded format is still at an early stage. However, with consumer health awareness rising — and India expected to become one of the largest consumer health markets globally — we believe the category has strong growth potential,” says Vyas.

Brands such as Mother Sparsh, Nat Habit, Mamaearth, Baby Forest and Himalaya Wellness already operate in this space, with products priced between Rs 144 and Rs 495. Woodward’s Tummy Roll-On is priced at Rs 249.

Though the brand may be slightly late to the category, Vyas believes a legacy player brings reassurance — especially in baby care, where parents are cautious.

“The biggest differentiator is trust. Woodward’s has been used across generations. In many households, at some point, someone has used Woodward’s Gripe Water. That kind of penetration builds deep credibility,” he says.

However, becoming synonymous with one product comes with its own challenges.

“Consumers strongly associate the brand with that one product, and moving beyond it requires careful navigation. So our strategy isn’t to diversify randomly, but to deepen our presence in tummy care. We believe there is a clear role for Woodward’s in that extended space,” he says.

Gripe water remains an effective solution for colic and digestive discomfort, but like many legacy brands, it faces the challenge of staying relevant. Earlier, recommendations largely came from grandmothers and family traditions.

Today’s mothers are more informed and often seek a doctor’s opinion before using anything. With greater scrutiny, online opinions and alternatives available, growth can fluctuate.

“There’s already a behavioural shift happening. Many mothers prefer trying a topical solution before giving anything internal. So we saw the roll-on as a first line of defence for colic or tummy discomfort. If the discomfort persists, Gripe Water is always there as a trusted solution. Especially in situations like travel or late-night distress, mothers need something quick, portable and easy to apply. The roll-on fits seamlessly into that need,” he explains.

The product will be available on e-commerce platforms and will soon expand to major quick commerce platforms.

“These are often emergency purchases. When a child is crying at night, parents need an immediate solution. Quick commerce platforms are perfectly suited for that need. Since this is an OTC product, availability at the moment of need is critical,” he adds.

The roll-on is currently targeted at urban parents, who are more time-constrained and open to convenient, ready-to-use formats.

“In tier-two towns and rural markets, traditional remedies are still widely used. Adoption there will take time. But as awareness builds, it will gradually percolate,” he says.

Since the 1980s, TTK Healthcare’s advertising for gripe water followed a familiar format — a crying baby and generations of women recommending the product. Today, however, mothers are inundated with advice from all quarters — from relatives to social media influencers — and are increasingly turning to doctors for scientific guidance.

Reflecting this shift, the tummy roll-on’s launch ad features a doctor recommending the product.

Vyas says the brand chose a more explanatory approach for the roll-on. As a new format, it wanted to clearly communicate what the product contains and how it works. The brand has not yet rolled out a full-fledged TVC.

Given that the product is currently available only on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, it has opted for a digital-first approach. A television campaign may follow as the tummy-care portfolio expands.

“Creative strategy for legacy brands requires careful handling. Some narratives are strongly linked to a specific product, and using them elsewhere could create confusion. For now, we’re reserving that iconic association for Gripe Water,” he says.

In a crowded and often confusing childcare landscape, the brand’s focus is to speak directly to mothers. While television and word-of-mouth historically drove Woodward’s, digital now plays a much larger role. TV remains important for scale and trust-building, but digital enables direct engagement, education and myth-busting.

“Tummy Roll-On is also a way to connect with mothers who may not yet be using Gripe Water but are open to newer formats. Going forward, it will be a TV-plus-digital approach, with digital becoming significantly more important,” he says.