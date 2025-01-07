Two99 unveils new logo

Two99, a consortium of agencies, has introduced a new logo. The new logo represents the agency's expansion in workforce, clients, industries, and regions, highlighting its focus on the digital-first market.

Advertisment

The organisation simplifies marketing with AI-driven strategies and tools to improve ROI and customer loyalty. It offers solutions like influencer campaigns and e-commerce optimisation to help businesses scale and stay competitive. For industries like finance, retail, and automotive, Two99 provides tailored marketing solutions to meet specific needs, focusing on adaptability and efficiency in changing markets.

"Our new logo is a symbol of Two99’s commitment to helping brands achieve their goals through speed, innovation, and precision," said Agam Chaudhary, CEO, Two99. "As one of the fastest-growing agencies, we’re redefining what marketing success looks like in an era of constant technological and consumer evolution. Our goal is simple: empower clients to grow faster and smarter in an ever-changing landscape.”

Chaudhary further remarks, “Our ability to innovate quickly and address client needs sets us apart. As technology evolves, so will Two99—ensuring our clients stay ahead of the curve, regardless of the challenges.”