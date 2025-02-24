Uber swaps commissions in favour of subscriptions for its autos

A week ago, Uber announced it was embracing a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model for its rickshaw riders. It means the ride-hailing app will connect users with nearby rickshaws, but the service itself is independent of users.

With this move, users can only pay the rickshaw riders using cash or via UPI (using the driver’s UPI ID). Digital payment methods like credit/debit cards/ integrated UPI payments through the Uber app or Uber credits cannot be used.

How much does one pay? Uber will suggest a fare but the final amount is decided by the rider and the user. “We’re not involved in fare related disputes between riders and drivers but we’re here for safety concerns,” wrote Uber in a blog post.

It is not the first instance of a ride-hailing app switching to a subscription model for its riders. Rivals Rapido and Namma Yatri use this model.

As per Techcrunch, Uber earlier introduced its subscription-based bike and auto-rickshaw services in Bangladesh and some Southeast Asian markets.