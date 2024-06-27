UltraTech Cement to acquire 23% stake in India Cements for Rs 1885 crore

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
UltraTech Cement has announced that its board has approved the acquisition of an approximate 23% equity stake in India Cements. In a regulatory filing, UltraTech disclosed plans to purchase 7.06 crore shares of India Cements at a price of Rs 267 per share, amounting to a total acquisition cost of Rs 1,885 crore.
"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved making a financial investment to purchase up to 7.06 crore equity shares of The India Cements, a company incorporated under the Indian Companies Act, 1913, having its registered office at Dhun Building, 827, Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, (ICL) at a price of up to Rs 267 per share," the company stated in an exchange filing. The acquisition, it added, is expected to be completed within one month.
India Cements, a cement manufacturing company headquartered in Chennai, earlier this year acquired the cement business of Kesoram at an enterprise value of Rs 7,600 crore.