UltraTech Cement to acquire 23% stake in India Cements for Rs 1885 crore

"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved making a financial investment to purchase up to 7.06 crore equity shares of The India Cements, a company incorporated under the Indian Companies Act, 1913, having its registered office at Dhun Building, 827, Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, (ICL) at a price of up to Rs 267 per share," the company stated in an exchange filing. The acquisition, it added, is expected to be completed within one month.