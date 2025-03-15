Urban Company enters quick comm bandwagon with 15-min maid-booking service

Urban Company has introduced ‘Insta Maids,’ a new maid-for-hire service that provides users with domestic help within 15 minutes. With this launch, the home services startup is venturing into the quick commerce sector.

Currently in the pilot phase, ‘Insta Maids’ is being tested in Mumbai, with potential expansion to other cities where Urban Company operates, as reported by Moneycontrol. According to a Facebook post by the company, the service starts at Rs 245 per hour, but as an introductory offer, users can access it for Rs 49 an hour.

“The new service is available for Rs 49 per hour. ‘Your maid took an off but your chores won’t! Get a UC Insta Maid in just 15 mins to tackle it all. Starts @ only Rs 49/hour!,’” the company said in a recent Facebook post.

The service covers tasks such as utensil cleaning, brooming, mopping, and cooking preparation, among other household chores.

The company has now entered the quick commerce market, joining major players in the rapid delivery space. This sector includes Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart in grocery delivery, Zomato and Zepto’s 10-minute food delivery services, and Apollo247’s 20-minute medicine delivery.

Urban Company’s existing services include bathroom, kitchen, and full-home cleaning, sofa and carpet cleaning, and pest control solutions for termites, bed bugs, cockroaches, ants, and general pests. It also provides AC repair, installation, and uninstallation, along with electrician, plumber, carpenter, and wall painting services.