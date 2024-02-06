Vegetarian-only KFC approved in Ayodhya: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ayodhya will also welcome a food plaza offering various cuisines for devotees.
According to Moneycontrol, the district administration of Ayodhya has agreed to accept KFC (known for serving on fried chicken), but only on the condition that it serve solely vegetarian food.
According to an official, KFC opened up shop on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because non-vegetarian food is prohibited by the authorities in Ayodhya. "We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," stated the official.
In order to provide devotees from all over the nation with cuisine that suits their tastes, the administration is bringing bid restaurant franchises to the city, according to Kamlesh Srivastava, president, BJP- Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Development Authority plans to establish a food plaza at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat. Work has already begun on the project, and the outlets should be operational soon.
The sale of alcohol and meat has been banned by the state government within a 15-kilometer pilgrimage route that circles Ayodhya. The state administration ordered the closure of meat and fish markets before to the consecration event. According to a government spokesman, "On January 22, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a notification banning the sale of meat and liquor."
Senior official at the industry department of the state of Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Singh, stated that in addition to international brands, some fast food establishments are serving local specialties.
“With the surge in temple tourism, Bisleri and Haldiram have proposals to set up their units in and around Ayodhya. Besides, many companies like Parle are strengthening their distribution channels of food chain outlets, particularly packaged water, biscuits and namkeen,” he said.