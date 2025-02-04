Ventura invites agencies to shape its first 360° mass media campaign

Ventura, a full-service stock broking platform, launched a new trading and investment platform in beta last year and is now gearing up to scale the new business. The company has initiated a formal process to onboard creative agencies to award the brand mandate for its first 360 mass media campaign.

In the last few quarters, Ventura has made a strategic shift in the business model, which was earlier reliant on physical distribution and partners. The company rolled out a new omnichannel digital platform, focused on the retail customer with a quick 10-minute onboarding experience and a DIY platform which is live on web and available on both Android and iOS stores.

“Ventura has a strong legacy of over 30 years with a loyal customer base. With the new product proposition, the aim is to make the company pin code agnostic and tap the broader market opportunity for growth. We are not looking for just a creative agency for a campaign but a brand partner who works with us to scale the new business,” said Manu Monga, director at Ventura.

The partner of choice will be an agency which has built brands ground up and has worked on mandates requiring solving for scale. Capabilities around generating consumer insights, strategic account planning and execution excellence are key criteria on which the selection will be made.

Partner evaluation is already underway through references, and Ventura is now extending invitations to a broader set of agencies.