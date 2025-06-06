VIRGIO & Anjali Anand launch fashion line for curvy women

VIRGIO has launched Beyond The Curve, an invite-only fashion line for curvy women, co-created with actor Anjali Anand. The line offers trend-focused clothing in sizes above XL, a segment often underserved by the fashion industry.

“Beyond The Curve was born from listening — to every woman who’s ever felt ignored by the rack. We didn’t want to just add sizes. We wanted to rethink how sizing, style, and self-expression work for real bodies. And like everything at VIRGIO, BTC follows our core ecosystem of using technology, community data, and on-demand production to build fashion that’s both sustainable and trend-first,” says Amar Nagaram, founder and CEO of VIRGIO.

Customers joined a waitlist to get a personal invite code to access the collection. The model helps control production and reduce overstock.

Actor Anjali Anand, co-creator of the line, has been involved in all aspects of the launch, including fittings, fabric trials, and community engagement.

“I’ve spent years being told what not to wear. Beyond The Curve is my answer to that — bold, unapologetic, and made for every woman who’s ever felt unseen. With VIRGIO, I didn’t just co-create clothes. We built a space we never had growing up.” says Anjali Anand.