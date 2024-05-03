Vishal Gupta & Prashant Sinha’s venture Pravis acquires a stake in ad-tech gaming platform StreamO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pravis, established by ex-Momspresso founder Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha, has acquired a significant stake in StreamO, an ad-tech gaming platform. This venture is set to explore the substantial business potential of the rapidly growing gaming sector, particularly in engaging the elusive Gen Z demographic.
StreamO, founded by Tushaar Garg in 2021, is at the forefront of connecting brands with gamers and their live watchers, reaching a network of over 20,000 gamers and a Gen Z subscriber base exceeding 300 million. With global game video content on platforms like YouTube reaching 120 billion hours of viewership in 2022 and India's consumption rates doubling the global average, the opportunities for brand engagement are immense and largely untapped.
Following their successful exit from Momspresso to Honasa (Mamaearth), Vishal and Prashant leveraged their experience to create Pravis, a growth marketing firm dedicated to fostering organic brand growth through proven strategies. Now, as co-founders of StreamO, they are poised to bring their insights from building internet products and influencer relationships to the forefront of the gaming industry.
Vishal Gupta, now co-founder of StreamO, comments on the unique challenge presented by the GenZ audience, "Gaming presents an unprecedented opportunity to reach the GenZ audience, a demographic that is notoriously difficult to engage through traditional media. With StreamO, we are positioned uniquely to leverage the explosive growth of live gaming platforms and the passionate GenZ communities they nurture. Tushaar is one of the thought leaders in the gaming space in India and we are delighted to partner with him in this journey".
Prashant Sinha, also co-founder, reflects on his experience and future plans, "Drawing from our learnings from Momspresso's MyMoney platform, we understand the dynamics of micro-influencer and brand interactions very well. With StreamO, we aim to apply these insights to expand and deepen our brand engagements by 10X in the next 12 months. StreamO's innovative methods are in perfect alignment with Pravis’ vision for the future of this industry and we are excited about the possibilities this partnership with Tushaar opens up."
Tushaar Garg, founder and CEO of StreamO, highlights the company’s achievements and upcoming goals, "StreamO has already set a benchmark in the gaming community by fostering authentic connections between brands and gamers. With the addition of Vishal and Prashant, we are excited to propel this success to new heights. Their expertise in influencer marketing and strategic brand partnerships will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and business."
StreamO has established successful collaborations with top brands including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Intel, Sony PlayStation, OnePlus, Hero, Crocs, Taco Bell and Spotify, fostering more than 100 significant brand engagements.
The new partnership with Pravis promises to strengthen StreamO’s leadership in connecting brands with the engaged Gen Z gaming community.