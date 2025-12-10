vivo X300 series partners with Nat Geo to capture landscapes and wildlife

vivo has partnered with National Geographic Creative Works for ‘Go Into The Wild’, a photography and visual storytelling initiative created around the newly launched vivo X300 Series.

The X300 Series—which includes the X300 and X300 Pro—features ZEISS-supported imaging systems, updated software architecture and AI-led functions designed for mobile photography across varied conditions. vivo X300 features a compact flagship design with a 200MP ZEISS Main Camera, vivo Portrait Engine, and AI Landscape Master for ultra-clear portraits and cinematic landscapes. vivo X300 Pro offers a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera with India’s first Telephoto Bird Shots feature and the ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit, enabling up to 8.5x optical zoom with exceptional clarity.

Commenting on the association, Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy, vivo India, said, “At vivo, we aim to build technology that inspires people to create, explore, and connect more deeply with the world around them. The X300 Series carries this mission forward, blending our imaging expertise with advanced AI and optical innovation to capture moments with striking clarity and emotion. Through this collaboration, we aim to demonstrate what smartphone imaging can truly achieve. The X300 Series is engineered to perform across extreme environments—low light, vast landscapes, and fast-moving wildlife—and our partnership with National Geographic Creative Works brings these capabilities to life in the most authentic setting: the wild.”

The ‘Go Into The Wild’ initiative features creators documenting forests, mountains, deserts and coastal regions, highlighting how high-resolution imaging, stabilisation tools and ZEISS optics support mobile-led field storytelling.

A National Geographic Spokesperson said: “Building on the success of our collaboration with vivo on Xplore the Xtreme, we are delighted to reunite for ‘Go Into the Wild’. Photography lies at the heart of our storytelling, and this collaboration allows us to continue celebrating the beauty and complexity of wildlife. By bringing together Nat Geo’s legacy of visual exploration with vivo’s shared passion for powerful imagery, we aim to inspire audiences with authentic moments from the natural world.”

The campaign roll-out includes short films, outdoor placements, digital storytelling and a curated visual showcase captured entirely on the X300 Series.