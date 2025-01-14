Walmart unveils new logo

Walmart has introduced a new logo, its first redesign in almost two decades. Revealed on January 13, 2025, the updated logo features a bolder font and a richer blue colour scheme, while keeping the signature yellow "spark" symbol. The design takes inspiration from founder Sam Walton's classic trucker hat, blending the brand's history with its contemporary image.

Some key features of the brand’s refresh:

The spark symbol represents the energy of Walmart and guides customers across all brand experiences

The colour palette includes True Blue and Spark Yellow, maintaining the brand’s heritage while introducing updates

The tone is relatable and approachable, reflecting Walmart's diverse customer base through its brand voice, illustrations, and photography

“Walmart aims to be an inspirational, digital retailer that provides all the products, brands and services our customers need and want. This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow,” said William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Walmart US.

“While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us. As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them,” he added.

However, the new logo has divided the internet with many users unimpressed because both logos appear the same barring subtle differences and the deepening of the yellow and blue. Naturally, the internet, especially X (formerly Twitter), is awash with memes and jokes about the new logo. Here's what they had to say:



LMAO Walmart new rebranded logo



Before: After: pic.twitter.com/z7GJtCpEjE — NIK (@ns123abc) January 13, 2025

Walmart re-did their logo.



This is the before and after.



I can't believe someone got paid for this. pic.twitter.com/jsuf7SkKDh — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) January 13, 2025

Me, evaluating the old and new Walmart logos: https://t.co/PeeC9ZKcmD pic.twitter.com/yU5DCV0Wvb — Richard Morrison (@RichardMorrison) January 13, 2025

Did Walmart release a new logo or a vision test? 🤔



Just asking 😂 pic.twitter.com/L2iW10esvA — ♥️🌷Mariel Schaab 🇦🇷 🇳🇱 Coach4Expats (@MarieSchaab) January 14, 2025

Some appreciated the rebrand as well.

I think I'm the only person who thinks the new Walmart rebrand is solid.



✅ Don't mess up the historical brand (hey Jaguar)

✅ Slight tweaks to fit better into modern social

✅ More pleasant to look at w/o being able to say why pic.twitter.com/980v86kmqw — Travis Jamison (@Travis_Jamison) January 13, 2025

Walmart's rebrand: Simple, smart, and true to its roots. What do you think?



pic.twitter.com/jVqV3wUfyP — Ahmed (@Ahmedcreatives) January 13, 2025

People are making fun of the Walmart rebrand, but honestly, I think it's an improvement. The changes are subtle, but even so it looks more modern, especially when paired with the other branding assets. https://t.co/KleFX9LoLL — James Kemp (@jamesckemp) January 14, 2025