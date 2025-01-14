Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Brands Latest Stories

Walmart unveils new logo

The design takes inspiration from founder Sam Walton's classic trucker hat, blending the brand's history with its contemporary image.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
Walmart

Walmart has introduced a new logo, its first redesign in almost two decades. Revealed on January 13, 2025, the updated logo features a bolder font and a richer blue colour scheme, while keeping the signature yellow "spark" symbol. The design takes inspiration from founder Sam Walton's classic trucker hat, blending the brand's history with its contemporary image.

Advertisment

Some key features of the brand’s refresh:

  • The spark symbol represents the energy of Walmart and guides customers across all brand experiences

  • The colour palette includes True Blue and Spark Yellow, maintaining the brand’s heritage while introducing updates

  • The tone is relatable and approachable, reflecting Walmart's diverse customer base through its brand voice, illustrations, and photography

“Walmart aims to be an inspirational, digital retailer that provides all the products, brands and services our customers need and want. This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow,” said William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Walmart US.

“While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us. As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them,” he added.

However, the new logo has divided the internet with many users unimpressed because both logos appear the same barring subtle differences and the deepening of the yellow and blue. Naturally, the internet, especially X (formerly Twitter), is awash with memes and jokes about the new logo. Here's what they had to say: 

Some appreciated the rebrand as well. 

Walmart
Advertisment