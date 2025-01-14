Walmart unveils new logo

Walmart has introduced a new logo, its first redesign in almost two decades. Revealed on January 13, 2025, the updated logo features a bolder font and a richer blue colour scheme, while keeping the signature yellow "spark" symbol. The design takes inspiration from founder Sam Walton's classic trucker hat, blending the brand's history with its contemporary image.
Some key features of the brand’s refresh:
The spark symbol represents the energy of Walmart and guides customers across all brand experiences
The colour palette includes True Blue and Spark Yellow, maintaining the brand’s heritage while introducing updates
The tone is relatable and approachable, reflecting Walmart's diverse customer base through its brand voice, illustrations, and photography
“Walmart aims to be an inspirational, digital retailer that provides all the products, brands and services our customers need and want. This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow,” said William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Walmart US.
“While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us. As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them,” he added.
However, the new logo has divided the internet with many users unimpressed because both logos appear the same barring subtle differences and the deepening of the yellow and blue. Naturally, the internet, especially X (formerly Twitter), is awash with memes and jokes about the new logo. Here's what they had to say:
LMAO Walmart new rebranded logo— NIK (@ns123abc) January 13, 2025
Before: After: pic.twitter.com/z7GJtCpEjE
Walmart re-did their logo.— Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) January 13, 2025
This is the before and after.
I can't believe someone got paid for this. pic.twitter.com/jsuf7SkKDh
Me, evaluating the old and new Walmart logos: https://t.co/PeeC9ZKcmD pic.twitter.com/yU5DCV0Wvb— Richard Morrison (@RichardMorrison) January 13, 2025
Did Walmart release a new logo or a vision test? 🤔— ♥️🌷Mariel Schaab 🇦🇷 🇳🇱 Coach4Expats (@MarieSchaab) January 14, 2025
Just asking 😂 pic.twitter.com/L2iW10esvA
Some appreciated the rebrand as well.
I think I'm the only person who thinks the new Walmart rebrand is solid.— Travis Jamison (@Travis_Jamison) January 13, 2025
✅ Don't mess up the historical brand (hey Jaguar)
✅ Slight tweaks to fit better into modern social
✅ More pleasant to look at w/o being able to say why pic.twitter.com/980v86kmqw
Walmart's rebrand: Simple, smart, and true to its roots. What do you think?— Ahmed (@Ahmedcreatives) January 13, 2025
pic.twitter.com/jVqV3wUfyP
People are making fun of the Walmart rebrand, but honestly, I think it's an improvement. The changes are subtle, but even so it looks more modern, especially when paired with the other branding assets. https://t.co/KleFX9LoLL— James Kemp (@jamesckemp) January 14, 2025
This to me is such a higher quality rebrand in tune with culture than the likes of Jaguar. Props to the Marketing & Design teams at @Walmart 👏🏻 https://t.co/BYbUvDwnJE— Joshua Brown (@joshbrown) January 13, 2025