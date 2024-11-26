Weddings by Betterhalf rebrands itself as The Wedding Company

Weddings by Betterhalf announces its rebranding as ‘The Wedding Company’, signifying its transformation. With an emphasis on memorability and simplicity, this strategic rebrand marks a significant milestone for the company, underlying its long-term vision to position ‘TheWeddingCompany.com’ as a leader in the wedding planning industry.



As part of the ongoing rebranding initiative, its new brand identity features the peacock, a symbol of prosperity, deeply rooted in Indian culture. Additionally, it has introduced a fresh colour palette embedded with gold and magenta that enhances the overall identity of the brand, whilst reflecting its commitment to luxurious and vibrant celebrations.

Since its inception in 2023, TheWeddingCompany.com has successfully executed 150 weddings worth $2.5M of services, and another 200, worth $4M of services, will be delivered shortly this wedding season between November’24 and February’25.



Speaking on the rebranding, Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO of TheWeddingCompany.com said, “The rebranding is a strategic step in our long-term plan aimed at attracting urban brides and grooms for end-to-end wedding planning in the top 50 cities of India, enhancing our market presence. We’d like brides, and grooms to know that they don’t have to plan their wedding inefficiently by themselves, which now they can take professional and reliable services from The Wedding Company, at a fractional price of traditional wedding planners in the market.”

With its rebranding, TheWeddingCompany.com aims to expand its audience and deliver flawlessly executed, luxurious wedding experiences. The revamped identity aims to position the company as a leading expert in wedding planning, creating a distinctive niche in the market.