Wellbeing Nutrition enters kids’ category with Superfuel mix

Wellbeing Nutrition has entered the children’s nutrition segment with the launch of Wellbeing Kids Superfuel, a daily milk mix designed for children aged seven and above. The product extends the brand’s clean-label positioning into a new category and is formulated with clinically researched ingredients intended to support growth, immunity and overall wellbeing.

The launch follows insights gathered from parents seeking clearer formulations and science-backed options for everyday nutrition. The mix includes protein, vitamins, minerals, Omega-3 DHA for cognitive development, colostrum for immunity, probiotics and prebiotic fibre for digestion, as well as calcium, Vitamin D and other micronutrients linked to bone and eye health. It is sweetened with monk fruit and contains no refined sugar.

Avnish Chhabria, founder, Wellbeing Nutrition, said: “With Wellbeing Kids Superfuel, we are entering an important new category for the brand, backed by the same focus on science, nutrition, and complete wellbeing that has guided us from day one. Parents want products that are transparent in their formulation and grounded in science, so they can make confident choices for their children. This launch is our response to that need. Wellbeing Kids Superfuel was created to keep the nutrition completely free from mischief, so children can keep all the mischief that belongs to their world of curiosity, imagination and play.”

The product is available in two flavours—Creamy Vanilla and Milky Chocolate—in a 400-gram pack priced at Rs 949 on the brand’s website and Amazon.