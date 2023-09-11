Welspun chooses dentsu X as integrated media solutions partner

Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu says, “Adding Welspun India to our clientele is a remarkable win. The network believes in going from pillar to post, fostering our strengths, and redefining practices for brands to supersede their targeted outcomes in the India market. I am proud of the team that has relentlessly worked on the pitch. Their innovative approach to catering to Welspun’s business objectives has led to this victory. This is much in line with dentsu X’s proposition of ‘experience beyond exposure’ and I am certain of them achieving many new milestones with this partnership.”