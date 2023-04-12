WhatsApp launches new campaign to educate users on online safety

Shivnath Thukral, director, Public Policy India, Meta, says, “User safety is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp which is why we’re launching our safety campaign 'Stay Safe with WhatsApp', in an effort to drive user-awareness around WhastApp’s safety tools and product features that can help keep users safe from online scams and frauds. This campaign is an important reminder for people on how they can safeguard themselves in today’s digital first world and aims to reinforce consumer habits that ensure key safety features on WhatsApp become second nature to users so that they can stay safe from messaging scams and to protect their friends and family.”