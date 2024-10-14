"Where will the dogs go" - Ratan Tata's reaction to N Chandrasekaran's proposal to renovate Bombay House

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. Known for his compassion and leadership, one of his lesser-known concerns was for the stray dogs that lived in Bombay House, the Tata Group’s headquarters.

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, shared a tribute to Ratan Tata on LinkedIn, reflecting on their personal and professional relationship. In his post, Chandrasekaran honoured Ratan Tata’s profound influence, not only as a business leader but also for his genuine warmth, compassion, and attention to detail.

When Chandrasekaran first proposed renovating the historic building, Mr. Tata’s first question was not about logistics or costs, but about the dogs. “Where will the dogs go?” he asked.

These dogs had become an integral part of Bombay House, often lounging in the reception area. Even as the renovation plans moved forward, his focus remained on their well-being. Chandrasekaran recalled, “We will build a kennel,” to which Mr. Tata responded with thoughtful consideration: “Really?”

Upon completion of the renovation, he was eager to see the kennel before anything else. His joy at the thoughtful design of the space for the dogs reflected his values. "It’s the details that reveal how we think, what we prioritise, and how we are perceived," Chandrasekaran said in his tribute. This small act showcased Ratan Tata’s compassion, not just for people but for all living beings.

In his tribute, Chandrasekaran also remembered how Ratan Tata’s leadership always had a personal touch. "He was someone to be discovered, over time and through experience," he wrote. Whether it was resolving disputes or noticing the smallest details during a visit, Ratan Tata left an indelible mark, not just on the business world but on all who interacted with him.