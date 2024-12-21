Whoppl launches Whoppl Bharat to tap tier 2 and 3 markets

Whoppl, a content-to-commerce company, has launched its latest vertical, Whoppl Bharat, to focus on the untapped potential of tier 2 and tier 3 markets in India. With evolving consumer behaviors, hyper-local engagement, and increasing digital adoption in these regions, Whoppl Bharat aims to provide tailor-made strategies that empower brands to connect authentically with this dynamic segment.

Advertisment

The launch comes at a time when the divide between India and Bharat is narrowing, as revealed in a recent Kantar report. Digital payment usage in rural India has surged by 43%, while 60% of rural consumers have embraced technology, particularly smartphones and social media. This shift highlights a clear Bharat First approach, with brands now seeing over 50% of their growth driven by tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Furthermore, hyper-local strategies have proven to deliver a 2x boost in brand loyalty and engagement.

“Understanding the pulse of Bharat is no longer optional for brands – it is a necessity,” said Ramya Ramachandran, founder of Whoppl. “Gone are the days when a single campaign could cater to a broad audience. With every 500 meters in India bringing a shift in dialect and culture, the need for hyper-local strategies has never been greater. At whoppl Bharat, we are committed to creating data-driven, impactful campaigns that speak the language of Bharat, delivering authenticity and resonance at every level.”



Whoppl Bharat follows a three-pronged approach to deliver results:

Objective Understanding and Deep Dive: The team works closely with brands to understand their vision, target market, and campaign objectives. By identifying the unique challenges and opportunities in each region, whoppl Bharat develops tailored strategies for hyper-local engagement.

Data-Driven Solutions: Leveraging its proprietary influencer discovery tool, whoppl AI, whoppl Bharat ensures brands connect with the right influencers and creators from tier 2 and tier 3 regions. This tool provides insights into demographics, psychographics, and authenticity, ensuring campaigns resonate deeply with local audiences.

Hyper-Local Content and Execution: whoppl Bharat’s team ensures finesse and consistency in messaging across categories through specialized language moderation manuals. The goal is to maintain brand voice while catering to regional nuances.

“As a company, we are bullish about the growth of tier 2 and tier 3 markets," Ramya Ramachandran, emphasised. “The rising adoption of digital payments, smartphones, and social media shows that Bharat is ready, and brands need to be ready too. It’s about time we speak their language. With whoppl Bharat, we are empowering brands to move beyond one-size-fits-all strategies and create campaigns that are real, hyper-local, and reflective of India’s rich diversity.”

Whoppl Bharat aims to set a new benchmark for hyper-local marketing, ensuring that brands resonate deeply with audiences across tier 2 and tier 3 markets. By combining data, technology, and cultural insights, whoppl Bharat is ready to drive meaningful growth for brands across the country.