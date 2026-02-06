Why brands are betting big on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav’s rise as a brand ambassador over the past year has been as emphatic as his on-field successes.

The Mumbai Indians batter was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of IPL 2025 after a stellar season in which he scored 717 runs in 16 matches, becoming the first non-opener in IPL history to cross 700 runs in a season. A few months later, in September 2025, he led India to the Asia Cup title, winning all seven matches in the T20 tournament.

As India’s T20I captain, Yadav has built a formidable record. He remains unbeaten in bilateral series and has guided the team to victories against Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and England, with a win percentage exceeding 80%. The transition from elite performer to decision-maker has been remarkable.

That on-field dominance is now reflected in his commercial trajectory. Since January 2025, Yadav’s brand value has grown by an estimated 80–90%.

He currently has around 26 active endorsement deals, a 25% increase from last year, having added six new brands in the past 12 months alone. His per-day endorsement fee has climbed by 60–70% and now stands at approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

From sportswear and travel to finance and TMT steel bars, the Mumbai-born cricketer endorses brands across categories. Appointed India’s T20I captain in July 2024, Yadav’s leadership credentials have further strengthened his appeal. Marketers are drawn not just to his performances but also to his authentic, high-energy persona.

On the field, he is explosive yet dependable; off it, relatable and accessible. His social media presence offers fans glimpses into his life with his wife, Devisha Shetty, and his dogs, humanising a global cricketing star.

“It’s his effortless brilliance, the way he feels and plays the game, that really excites marketers,” says Nikhil Bardia, head of RISE Worldwide, the sports management agency that represents Yadav. “He’s clearly emerged as a leader of the next-generation pack.”

His endorsement roster includes Coca-cola, JioStar, Pedigree, Yippee, Lux Cozi, Lenskart and Urban Gabru, among others. Recently, homegrown D2C fragrance brand EM5 onboarded him as an investor and partner.

A defining feature of many of these partnerships is how brands creatively leverage his name. Travel platform Skyscanner, for instance, appointed Yadav as its first-ever brand ambassador in India in September 2025. Known as ‘Mr 360’ for his unconventional shot-making, the campaign positioned him as the "Mr 360 of travel".

“We chose SKY for his genuine rapport with people across India,” says Vipin Grover, marketing head, Skyscanner. “He brings authenticity, fun and a relatable voice to the brand. He connects naturally with India’s massive cricket and travel-loving audience, making Skyscanner feel more friendly and approachable.”

ICICI Prudential has taken a similar approach, using Yadav’s 360-degree batting prowess as a metaphor for comprehensive financial protection. Its Sky is the Limit campaign draws parallels between his consistency and versatility and the insurer’s suite of life and protection products.

Yadav has also partnered with SKY TMT and Surya Pipes, reinforcing the creative strength of his name across categories.

“The word ‘sky’ is limitless and offers a powerful creative canvas,” Bardia says. “What excites brands is the broader narrative. That flexibility allows them to build strong, differentiated stories around him.”

Nearly 40% of the ICC’s partners for the upcoming T20 World Cup have signed Yadav as an endorser, including DP World, Royal Stag and Coca-Cola. For an Indian national team captain, especially with India being a critical market, this alignment is significant.

“ICC partners are already embedded in the cricket ecosystem and naturally look to activate their investments around marquee events,” says Bardia. “Following SKY’s appointment as T20 captain, there was a clear opportunity for brands to maximise value through timely, strategic associations.”

Yadav’s brand has been built steadily over the past four to five years. The inflection point came after India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and his elevation to captaincy, which accelerated both his visibility and stature.

“For brands looking to activate around cricket, he’s a clear front-runner,” Bardia says. “But we’ve also been very deliberate about choosing the right partners.”

Nikhil Bardia

His content and fan engagement on social media have fuelled this growth.

Yadav has 19.3 million followers on Instagram, with 2.6 million added in the past year alone. He launched his YouTube channel three months ago and has already crossed 3.09 lakh subscribers. The focus, however, is not immediate monetisation.

“Cricket performance ultimately drives brand interest,” Bardia says. “Digital platforms are an advantage because they help bring fans closer, but authenticity comes first.”

According to him, Yadav’s brief to the team was clear: build genuine engagement. Monetisation, he says, will follow organically.

“An athlete is nothing without fandom,” Bardia adds. “Fan connection is critical, and authenticity is the most valuable currency in that relationship.”