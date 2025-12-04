Why is Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Puma shoes?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s identity as an athlete has long been tied to Nike. He joined the brand in 2003, the same year he left Sporting Lisbon for Manchester United. Over the next decade, as per Forbes, he wore 60 versions of Nike boots before signing a lifetime deal in 2016 that was widely reported to approach a billion dollars.

In the same year, Hookit’s social media analytics showed that his posts generated $474 million dollars in value for Nike.

That history makes his recent appearance in Puma shoes all the more surprising. In a session (start at 20:40) recorded for YouTuber Mark Rober, Ronaldo takes shots against a mechanical goalkeeper in white Puma trainers. This is not footwear he would ever wear in a match, yet it is unusual enough to invite a closer look.

The same shoes surfaced earlier this year in an Instagram photo where he posed with Georgina Rodríguez and the UEFA Nations League trophy.

Portugal’s national team is sponsored by Puma, but such deals almost never obligate players to wear a particular boot. Players generally keep control over what they wear on their feet. Ronaldo wore Nike throughout his nine seasons at Real Madrid, a club aligned with Adidas. Lionel Messi did the reverse at Barcelona. Conflicting sponsors are entirely normal in football.

The likeliest explanation is a contractual loophole. Many athlete deals specify what must be worn during matches. Training and casual sneakers often sit in a separate category. The absence of any reaction from Nike suggests there is no violation.

Ronaldo’s Puma appearances do not signal a shift in loyalty. They reveal how complex modern athlete branding has become. Even a partnership that has delivered extraordinary commercial returns can show moments that look unscripted.