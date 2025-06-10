Wipro Brahmins unveils new brand identity

Brahmins, a Kerala-based brand, known for its range of spices, ready-to-cook breakfast mixes, pickles, and traditional dessert offerings, has unveiled a new brand identity inspired by Kerala’s rich cultural traditions. As part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting's Foods portfolio, Brahmins has launched two new TVCs featuring its key products. The ads incorporate elements of the Kerala Kasavu to reflect the brand’s Kerala roots and focus on traditional flavours.

Brahmins has launched new TVCs to promote its sambar powder and puttu powder, highlighting its focus on purity and quality. The spice range uses 100% ingredients with no added oleoresins, preservatives, or fillers. The breakfast mix range, including puttu powder, provides up to 80 grams of protein per kilogram.

Conceptualised by Maitri Advertising Works, the TVC campaign carries the tagline ‘The taste that has won the heart of Malayalis, is now wearing a Kasavu’. The films capture the emotional bond between food and culture, showcasing Brahmins’ quality and authentic taste in every bite.

Speaking on the relaunch, Anil Chugh, president of Wipro Foods said, “For decades, Brahmins has been synonymous with trust, authenticity, and the genuine taste of Kerala. This relaunch honors that cherished heritage, introducing a refreshed brand identity that reaffirms our commitment to delivering wholesome, delicious products made from fresh natural ingredients, using clean and mindful farming methods. With this new identity, we aim to bring the rich flavors of Kerala to a wider audience, both in India and globally.”