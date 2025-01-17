Wondrlab acquires majority stake in BigStep Technologies

Wondrlab, a platform-first martech network, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in BigStep Technologies, a generative AI and Cloud-Native Custom Software Solutions. This acquisition will enhance Wondrlab’s AI capabilities for cloud-based software and commerce solutions.

BigStep Technologies’ expertise spans product engineering, data and AI, cloud and DevOps and robotic process automation (RPA). Some of their key projects include curating innovative solutions for Media and Entertainment, PropTech, SaaS Products, Healthcare, Gaming and BFSI, enhancing efficiency, engagement, and customer growth.

This partnership brings BigStep access to Wondrlab’s network and a gateway to European markets through its Poland hub. BigStep’s founders, Vidit Paliwal and Niranjan Mangal, will continue to lead the company’s growth, supported by Wondrlab’s resources and backing.

Commenting on the acquisition, Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO of Wondrlab, stated, “The convergence of data, content, and technology to drive transformation across marketing and business is rapidly accelerating. At Wondrlab, our ambition is to build India’s first network with a singular focus on delivering on our proposition of a full-funnel approach seamlessly to help our clients win in an increasingly fragmented marketplace. The acquisition of BigStep perfectly aligns with our strategy of expanding our capabilities in digital transformation technologies, products, and services. We are excited to welcome BigStep to the growing Wondrlab family. Their expertise in Generative AI and bespoke application development will significantly enhance our ability to deliver impactful solutions globally.”

Reflecting on this milestone, Vidit Paliwal, founder and CEO, BigStep Technologies, stated, “Joining Wondrlab marks a new chapter for BigStep. Their network and global reach provide us the perfect platform to expand our capabilities and drive innovation for our clients worldwide. The timing is just right for BigStep as we embark on investing significantly in deepening and expanding our AI first solutioning capabilities.”

Adding his insights, Niranjan Mangal, founder and COO, BigStep Technologies, said, “At BigStep over the last few years besides providing business impacting solutions to clients at large, we have assisted global start-ups in the US build digital products from scratch and scale their technology teams through their GCCs (Global Capability Centers). With the partnership with Wondrlab we are looking at significantly scaling up these offerings to a wider base of clients across US, Middle East and Europe.”

Adding to this, Rajesh Ghatge, CEO of Wondrlab Technologies, said, “At Wondrlab our single-minded focus is to stitch together the best-in-class contemporary solutions for client success, in the everchanging digital landscape. BigStep has capabilities in AI, Cloud, Commerce, enterprise grade digital product engineering and launching large GCC mandates for tech – first companies. These strengths coupled with our global capabilities in Content, Data and Media provide a unique ecosystem across both digital transformation and marketing transformation to our collective clients. We welcome Vidit and Niranjan to join the Wondrlab family.”