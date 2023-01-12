WOW Life Science ventures into Healthy- munching; launches peanut butter infused with superfoods

The brand has introduced two variants- one with super seeds and the other with Sattu.
The Peanut Butter category has seen a rapid growth in the past 3 years, and along with this growth many D2C brands have innovated and given consumers great choices of the same. Leading FMCG and wellness brand, WOW Life Science has launched its new peanut butter range, with a twist. For almost a year, WOW Life Science has been developing a unique peanut butter that offers consumers unmatched health benefits. The internal innovation team developed the first peanut butter with superfoods in India after doing significant customer research and seeking advice from experts.
The brand has introduced two variants- one with super seeds (chia, pumpkin, watermelon, sunflower) and the other with Sattu (roasted chana powder). Loaded with these superfoods, WOW Life Science's Peanut Butter is power packed with protein & nutrients like Omega 3, Vitamin E, and Magnesium. They are 100% natural, have no added sugar, palm oil, preservatives, or emulsifiers. Moreover, Pure jaggery is used to sweeten them so they taste good.
On their new launch, Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of WOW Life Science said, " People of all age groups around the world are fond of peanut butter as a spread and it has over the years earned the tag of ‘healthy snack’. With health and wellbeing increasingly taking precedence above only flavour in food consumption, we at WOW Life Science felt it important in our proposition to make snacking a perfect combination of health and taste. We have customized our peanut butter range to make it healthier and are excited for the consumers to try something different. Our peanut butter packs a punch with nutritious seeds and with a desi twist of Sattu, an energy boosting snack alternative for many.’’
To bring out the positive attributes of the newly launched peanut butter range, WOW Life Science will be soon collaborating with health experts and key opinion leaders for an experiential campaign and further WOW Life Sciences' vision to provide nutrition-rich alternatives and motivate the adoption of a healthy lifestyle.