WOW Skin Science forays into cosmetics category with the launch of a new brand 'Color Cupid'

The new makeup brand is specially designed and curated for Gen-Z and Millennial audiences.
WOW Skin Science, a beauty and wellness brand selling skin and hair care products, ventures into the cosmetics category with the launch of a new brand 'Color Cupid'. This multi-functional makeup brand, specially designed and curated for Gen-Z and Millennial audiences, celebrates the philosophy "Love every shade of me". Color Cupid aims to empower users to embrace every aspect of their identity, encouraging self-expression and individuality beyond conventional beauty standards.
Given the changing consumption habits of modern Indian consumers, WOW Skin Science recognised immense potential for accessible makeup for the GenZ consumers. Having understood GenZ’s desire for experimentation and self-discovery, it has collaborated with leading makeup artists to create a range of differentiated, high-quality cosmetics that are versatile and accessible, supporting GenZ in their quest for self-expression.
Color Cupid encourages individuals to revel in their unique beauty beyond conventional standards. Launching with an extensive range of nearly 40 SKUs across face, eyes, and lips categories, Color Cupid offers a comprehensive range of products. The eye portfolio includes Kajal and Eyeliner, while the lip portfolio features Bullet Lipstick, Liquid Lipstick, and India's first Lip Duo – a unique combination of liquid lipstick with tinted lip balm. The face portfolio comprises Foundation, Primer, BB Cream, and a Makeup Remover, providing versatile, high-performing options.
"With this launch, we aim to revolutionise the beauty industry by bridging the gap between your inner world and outer expression, helping you find the look that reflects who you are, without seeking validation or judgment," expressed Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of WOW Skin Science.
He adds, "We believe makeup should celebrate every facet of your identity, empowering you to love every shade of yourself. Our goal is to offer innovative, user-friendly products that enhance your natural beauty while simplifying your makeup routine. Color Cupid supports and champions the individuality of our consumers, encouraging them to embrace their unique beauty stories with confidence and joy."
Color Cupid's products will be available both online, through platforms like Amazon India and offline, spanning over 300 beauty advisor-led stores and 1000+ makeup stores. The brand will focus on key regions such as East India, Delhi NCR, Punjab, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and Vadodara.