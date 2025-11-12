Yamaha courts India’s affluent with electric scooters

Yamaha just entered India’s electric scooter market with two new models, the AEROX-E and EC-06, launched in Mumbai. The move is part of its plan to go more upscale, with ten new models—both electric and petrol—set to hit roads by 2026.

Prices are still under wraps until the first half of 2026, as Yamaha finalises where to roll out the scooters first. “Our strategy is to stay relevant and different from the others,” says Vijay Kaul, general manager for marketing strategy at Yamaha India.

Yamaha’s target is the affluent urban commuter. Its marketing choices will follow suit: upcoming cricket tournaments such as the T20 World Cup and the IPL are, Kaul says, “very mass platforms" adding, "We won't be going on cricket."

Instead, the brand will look to digital avenues, particularly video streaming platforms, and experiment with digital outdoor billboards.

As it seeks a premium niche, Yamaha will compete with TVS, Ola, Ather and Hero Electric; brands that already dominate India’s electric-scooter landscape.