You can now book Shikaras in Dal Lake on Uber

Keeping with its promise to provide mobility to masses through various modes, Uber today launched Uber Shikara, giving tourists an option to pre-book their boat rides on the Dal Lake through the Uber app. The limited-period product will help tourists pre-book their Shikara rides through the Uber app in advance so that they are all set to enjoy their stay at Dal Lake in Srinagar during the upcoming busy holiday season.

Advertisment

As part of this initiative to promote tourism in the region, Uber will not charge any fee on Shikara rides booked through its app. The entire amount will go to the Shikara drivers, creating additional economic opportunities for the grassroot tourism workers in J&K. Each Uber Shikara ride can be booked for a period of 1 hour, allowing up to 4 passengers. Uber Shikara rides can be booked 12 hours prior and up to 15 days in advance.

Commenting on the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India & South Asia said, "At Uber, we are always looking to make mobility magical and effortless. Uber Shikara is our humble attempt to blend technology and tradition to give a seamless experience to travellers for their Shikara ride. We are proud to create this iconic experience enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir.”

Uber Shikara introduces the convenience of pre-booking through Uber Reserve, allowing travelers to plan their rides in advance. With just a few taps on the Uber app, riders can secure their ride, sit back, and let the tranquil waters of Dal Lake add to the magic of their journey.

In a first for the iconic rides on the Dal Lake, Uber introduced trip insurance for all Uber Shikara rides, ensuring that every journey offers travelers complete peace of mind, as the valley opens its doors for the winter travel season.

How to book an Uber Shikara ride:

● Open the latest version of the Uber app (check for updates on App Store/Play Store)

● Select start and end points as ‘Shikara Ghat No 16’ from the ‘Where to’ bar

● Select Uber Shikara

● Select time and date (available only during 10 am to 5 pm)

● Select Uber Shikara

● Confirm pick up location (Ghat 16)

● Click “Book” and you’re set to enjoy the Uber Shikara experience at the Dal Lake