YouTuber Gaurav Taneja launches his ghee brand, Rosier Foods

Netizens are astonished by the starting price of ghee at Rs. 1,350 for half a litre.
Gaurav Taneja, a.k.a. 'Flying Beast', who gained fame for his fitness journey on his YouTube channel, 'Fit Muscle TV', has ventured into farming and has launched his ghee brand, Rosier Foods.
Taneja claimed to have purchased Indian Gir cows from Gujarat and cared for them on his farms in one of his vlogs. His mission is to deliver the best food product, following the old Bharat farming technique. The ghee, made from the Vedic process in clay pots, is organic and made on his farm. The ghee was officially launched on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year.
The ghee is made with free-grazing cows, boiled, chilled, inoculated with starter culture, and churned using the traditional bilona method.
The ghee, priced at Rs. 1,350 for 500 ml, is a popular product among middle-class consumers. However, the high cost of the ghee has sparked criticism from users. Some users questioned the affordability of the products, while others urged for a reduction in the price.
"Itna mehanga ghee had hai ek saal mei hi cost nikal loge," a user said. "Khareed sahkate h bade log hi." Another said, "Bhai, ghee sasta kafi h..2380/kg."
The products can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart and the company's website.
Similarly, many other Indian YouTubers have lauched their own brands. Like, Kabita Singh has launched Kabita's Kitchen Masala Mix’, Bhuvan Bam launched a D2C brand ‘Youthiapa’, and Mumbaikar Nikhil launched a clothing brand ‘Label MN’; Tech burner has Layers and Overlays Clothing.
Image Credits: Gaurav Taneja/Flying Beast