YouTuber Gaurav Taneja launches his ghee brand, Rosier Foods

Taneja claimed to have purchased Indian Gir cows from Gujarat and cared for them on his farms in one of his vlogs. His mission is to deliver the best food product, following the old Bharat farming technique. The ghee, made from the Vedic process in clay pots, is organic and made on his farm. The ghee was officially launched on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year.